Chefs plan to put Bellingen on the tourist map

WHILE bringing their own flavour of fabulous food to the Coffs Coast region was always the grand plan, the chefs behind Bellingen's hottest new restaurant also has an added agenda.

Popla chef, Claire van Vuuren is also hoping the restaurant can boost tourism in the area.

"We want to make it a regional weekend away destination for Sydney people where they know the reputation of the town and will drive here instead of other areas known for their food; we're hoping people will actually come to specifically eat here.”

It's a highly achievable goal; Popla is the name on local lips right now, despite only opening it's doors on Wednesday in the old No.2 Oak St site. With a strong social media presence and word of mouth spreading within the foodie scene, Sydney diners are tipped to make the trek north.

Claire is one half of the Popla duo; she and fellow chef Mitch Grady are behind renowned Newtown restaurant Bloodwood, so it was only natural the who's who of Sydney's food scene were at their launch event last weekend. Claire said there was a clear consensus among their travelling guests; they loved Bellingen.

"I think maybe 90% of our guests said they wished they'd planned more time to stay and explore,” she said.

"Everyone we speak to in Sydney is jealous, because it's the sea-change everyone wants. We've had emails and calls from other Sydney chefs who might have a few city restaurants but never thought of doing a regional one.”

In fact Claire and Mitch's initial plan was to add another city location to their restaurant stable, but when they visited Bellingen they fell in love.

"We feel very lucky; it's such a nice town and it's very supportive. It's nice to walk down the street and be a familiar face after one party; I bumped into half the people from the launch party at the IGA the next day - it's a nice thing to be part of.”