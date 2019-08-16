Chef Curry loves the heat in the kitchen

LOVES PRESSURE: Nathan Curry has been incredible off the tee once more in 2019.

"Curry never misses" is a catchphrase you here a lot around Geoff King Motors Oval.

The gun fullback has been a phenomenal goal kicker throughout the course of his career. In fact, Curry has scored more than 1500 points in first grade.

He's averaged more than 12 points a game for the past seven seasons in the Comets' jersey.

They say if you can't handle the heat get out of the kitchen, but Curry loves staying over the stove.

"I've been a goal kicker all my life, I love having that pressure on me of taking the kicks," Curry said.

What makes Curry's expertise off the tee even more incredible is the fact the nifty fullback hasn't practised for over three years.

"Goal kicking is all about rhythm. It just comes natural to me now. I just have to keep my head down and kick straight through the ball."

Curry played in the halves and in the number one jersey last year, so was glad he could stay in the fullback role for the majority of 2019.

"It's been really enjoyable staying in the one position. Fullback gives me that freedom to move around all over the field instead of being stuck on one side.

Curry moved to the Coffs Coast at the end of 2010 from the Hunter region.

Now about to conclude his ninth season with the Comets, he said he's never had a thought of lacing up the boots for another side.

"It's a family based club with great people. When I first came up here I met a lot of good blokes who are now some of my best mates.

"It would be awesome to win on Sunday with this bunch of boys. I think there's 10 or 11 guys from last year's team in the side so it would be great to make history for the club with them."