Cheers to a few beers — minus the hangover
If you find the prospect of hangovers outweighs the festive fun of the Christmas party season, a fast-growing trend in beer drinking could become a lifesaver.
Sales of low-alcohol and no-alcohol beer are surging as younger drinkers cut back on consumption of booze.
According to Coopers Brewery, supermarket sales data have shown a 50 per cent rise in alcohol-free beer purchases over the past year.
Carlton Zero, launched just over a year ago, has sold more than 3.2 million litres.
At the other end of the scale, the Aboriginal-run Sobah Brewery in Queensland was created to produce alcohol-free beers using native ingredients.
Ciara Maguire and Pu Koh tried Sobah beers for the first time at the Royal Albert in Surry Hills.
"I loved it. It's a really fantastic option if you're driving," Maguire said.
TASTE TEST
Dainton New Age IPA (0.9%)
Tiny bit more alcohol goes a long way, tastes mid-strength.
Weihenstephaner Alcohol Free (0.5%)
Refreshing wheat beer, just a bit one-dimensional.
Adnams Ghost Ship (0.5%)
Pleasant English pale ale.
Coopers Ultra Light Birrel (0.5%)
Good for when you've just mowed the lawn.
Carlton Zero (0%)
Nicer than Carlton Draught.