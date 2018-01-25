Cheers for a new bar at Woopi

THEIR doors haven't been open for a year but business is booming and Woopi Backpackers are in the process of adding an exciting new feature.

Woopi Backpackers have met with Coffs Harbour City Council to talk about a

small bar licence application in the hope of gaining approval in the next couple of weeks.

On October 12, the application was lodged with the Liquor and Gaming NSW and the final stage of the approval rests with the local council.

During construction of the backpackers, a space was made for a future juice bar cafe, but after the success and positive feedback from the local community from holding a temporary

liquor licence during Eat Street, they decided to go apply for a small bar

licence.

"I envision the bar being more used by locals not

only during the quieter months but when it's

busy too," Woopi Backpackers owner Sam Newman said.

With a pool table set up, a build your own cheese board and BYO food policy, the bar will be somewhere different for locals and visitors to have a drink, catch up and make new friends.

Comments on Facebook have showed overwhelming support for the idea.

"I fully support this. You're doing a great job for the town there," Sue Jones wrote.

"Such a great idea, always room for more fun places in Woopi," Mandy Hawkins commented.

"Such a positive addition to the town, so many new visitors," Neil David Golding said.

"Total 100% support for the bar. Moving forward and upwards into a bright economic future for all

small businesses in Woolgoolga," Star Hollywood wrote.