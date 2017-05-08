Cheers family love cattle show challenge

IT'S a family affair to get the girls ready for the annual Coffs Harbour Show.

Coco, Dixie, Evie and Mary Jayne, four heifers, will be strutting their stuff for the Cheers family farm, Charlinda Poll Herefords at Karangi.

At just 15, Jessica Cheers is following in her father Tim's farming footsteps, determined to have a career in agriculture she's already saving up for her first John Deer tractor.

It will be under Jessica's watchful eye this year that the heifers will be prepared for judging. A lot of hard work has been going on in the lead up to the show, including getting up early to feed the animals and after school teaching them to be lead around the farm.

On the weekends, her sister Shakira has been helping Jessica to clip, wash, brush and blow dry the cattle in preparation and occasionally, mum Kellie lends a hand.

Every year the Cheers family look forward to showing their stud cattle and the girls also enjoy entering items in the photography and cooking competitions.

This year at they will be parading the four heifers and a cow, Flasco with her calf Buster.

Jessica's best friend Katelyn Eagles also helps on show day and the girls camp out in their swags being serenaded at night by all the cattle.