Crime

Court hears of cop’s crucial error after woman fell to death

by Jeremy Pierce
22nd Jan 2021 12:58 PM
A police officer has revealed the biggest regret of his career during his appearance as a key witness in the case of a cruise ship crooner accused of throwing his girlfriend to her death.

Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, is facing a committal hearing at Southport Magistrates Court accused of murdering girlfriend Breeana Robinson in January 2013.

Giving evidence on Friday, Senior Constable George Liasides was grilled in cross-examination by defence barrister Angus Edwards about why he failed to take any notes of a conversation he had with Moorea on the night of the tragedy.

Dan Shearin now known as Jayden Moorea.
Senior Constable Liasides was one of the first police officers on the scene on that fateful night and later provided two differing statements as part of the investigation.

His second statement included details of a conversation with Moorea, but not his first statement.

In his second statement he said the conversation was 'concerning' and 'odd' and he recalled Moorea telling him that he had had a fight with Breeana shortly before her death.

He told detectives about the conversation, however, he never took any notes. "My greatest regret in my career is not having a digital recording device (that night)," he said.

"There are things he said that have stuck with me.

"There's certain job you go to in your career that you wish the outcome had been different."

Breanna Robinson fell to her death from the 11th floor of the H2O building in Southport in 2013. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)
Mr Edwards demanded to know why the officer never took any notes.

"You had a conversation you have described as concerning and odd with a man suspected of murder," he said.

"Why didn't you make any notes?

"You knew what your notebook was for didn't you?"

Originally published as Cheerleader death: Court hears of cop's crucial error

