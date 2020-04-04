Cheeky student hacks private school

As schools across the country switch to online learning, one cheeky student has hacked the system and earned himself a free private school education.

The Year 11 student from a Sydney public school, figured out how to access the online learning portal of the prestigious private school in his area.

It comes as schools across the country have shifted to teaching via the internet amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, despite continual calls for the closure of schools, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has remained adamant that schools will remain open, and moving to virtual learning is strictly optional.

The boy's mum, Mrs Woog who runs the successful Woogsworld blog, took to social media to reveal the Robin Hood style hack.

"Oldest son in Year 11 (public school) just worked out how to hack into one of the most expensive private schools online learning," she said in a tweet.

"I am not sure how to feel about that. I mean, it's a little bit like stealing from the rich."

The high school student managed to access a private school’s lessons online.

Social media users seemed to view him as a vigilante, with one commenter saying: "All he has to do is share it around his mates and he's Robin Hood!"

Other users reckoned that private schools had it coming.

Turns out the password was "password" — Paul Cunningham (@PaulCunningham) April 1, 2020

Mrs Woog received so much attention from the post that she jumped back on Twitter to clarify a few things.

"So as it turned out my local public high school did better in the HSC than the private school did last year," she tweeted a few hours later. "Not that any of this matters in the grand scheme of things. Thanks to all teachers. You are worth more xx"

Mrs Woog received so much attention from the post that she jumped back on Twitter to clarify a few things.

Others are questioning whether private school students are getting the raw end of the deal, as learning is now mostly online.

"With all students learning the same way at home right now, I wonder if private school parents are questioning their choices now. $20k extra for fancy uniforms, excursions, and performing arts centers (sic) that are untouched, but the identical education as the local public school," one person commented.

Just a day later, South Australian Catholic schools announced they would suspend education fees for three months.

Catholic Education SA director Neil McGoran said school fees would be waived.

"Our students matter to us. Every parent can know that we are here to help support them in this challenging time," Dr McGoran said.

"We are preparing for remote learning from Term 2 where lessons will be provided online and pastoral care will be provided in different ways."

Parents should contact their child's school for more information.

Originally published as Cheeky student hacks private school

Oldest son in Year 11 (public school) just worked out how to hack into one of the most expensive private schools online learning. I am not sure how to feel about that. I mean, it’s a little bit like stealing from the rich. — Mrs Woog (@Woogsworld) April 1, 2020

As they get so much public funding its not stealing. It's getting a share of what you paid for. — Graham Kahabka (@owgreally) April 2, 2020