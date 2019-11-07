‘Cheeky’ cow headbutting cars on highway

VEHICLES are being totalled as motorists negotiate a dangerous livestock-slalom run to Cooktown with droves of cattle venturing to the roadside for fresh grass.

Cape York residents have taken to social media to issue warnings about the influx of beasts - including a notorious black cow on the Lakeland side of the East Normanby River.

"It's cheeky and when you slow down it wants to have a go," one resident posted to Facebook.

"If I had a gun I would have shot it.

Motorists have called for owners to take responsibility and erect fences on their properties after a spike in the number of unsecured cattle roaming over the highway around Cooktown. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Come on responsible people, the road from Cooktown to Lakeland has been mostly clear of stock for several years (apart from the feral horses at Archer Point and the cattle at Keatings lagoon that should be impounded) and a credit to all.

"Let's not tarnish the record with an accident, injury or death."

Other drivers have reported multiple smashed-up cars and dead cattle on the roadside between the Palmer River and Cooktown.

Cape York residents take to Facebook to complain about the number of stray cattle roaming on roads. PICTURE: SCREENSHOT

The land is parched.

Over the weekend, Cooktown residents were warned to prepare to leave their homes as a fast-moving bushfire threatened properties.

Cook Shire Council Mayor Peter Scott said the blaze had been brought under control but the danger had not passed yet.

The beasts are thick throughout the region’s road network. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"It's still tinder dry and we're all on our toes," he said.

Cr Scott confirmed wandering livestock had become a major issue in the shire.

"Unfortunately there's an Old English common law thing that allows properties not to be fenced in Queensland," he said.

"It boils down to people following the signs saying beware of cattle and drive to the prevailing conditions."

Cape York residents take to Facebook to complain about the number of stray cattle roaming on roads. PICTURE: SCREENSHOT

Cr Scott said was another crash involving a car and a cow on Tuesday night, although nobody was injured.

The council is working with property owners at Keatings Lagoon - an infamous cattle-roaming area - to install yards on private to allow strays to be corralled.

A dead cow lies by the roadside. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"Then owners can come get them or, if we get enough, we can send them to Mareeba to the saleyards," he said.

"Unfortunately the cost of trucking down is often less than the price you get - and once you've got them penned, you have to keep them fed and watered anyway.

"It's a bit of an awkward position."

Have you had a run-in with cattle on roads? Let us know in the comments below.