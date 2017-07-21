Cheeky boys out to create fun feeling

NEW FACES: Brothers Hugh and Louis Riley have taken over the Emerald Beach general store and have big plans for the future.

THERE'S a pair of fresh new faces behind the general store and they have big plans for the future.

Louis and Hugh Riley are a couple of cheeky brothers bringing a fresh, fun and healthy approach to the Emerald Beach general store.

The brothers, 27 and 29 years old, spent the best part of their teenage years in Emerald Beach and knew they'd found home.

After a phone call from their dad letting them

know the general store was up for sale, they jumped at the opportunity and are excited to be running the show.

Older brother Hugh has been back and forth from the area for the last 10 years, running restaurants in Manly, working at circus performances, teaching people trapeze with ClubMed and surf guiding in north Sumatra in Indonesia.

Louis has worked in wineries, bars, cafes and restaurants, and is a happy new father to 10-month-old daughter Archer.

He first met his wife Bek at the shop as a 15-year-old.

Louis and Bek were looking for a change of scenery, left their jobs

and joined Hugh in Emerald Beach to run the store.

"As for future plans, we are super-stoked to start working with the boys from Marvel Street Coffee out of Byron Bay in the coming months,” Hugh said.

"They will be supplying us with lots of brand new coffee equipment and some amazing service which is beyond exciting.”

In the food department, the boys are planning to move away from a lot of fried food and offer more fresh food and healthy options including salads, quiches, toasted sandwiches, fruit frappes and smoothies.

They'll continue to be an Australia Post outlet and supply small basic everyday needs for the locals.

"For us, it's all about 'your vibe attracts your tribe' so we are loud, over the top and very cheeky boys who want to create a fun, enjoyable atmosphere with great coffee and food,” Hugh said.