Check ramp conditions

IF YOU were thinking of ducking out in the boat this weekend off the Coffs Coast, be sure to check conditions at the ramp first.

The Coffs Harbour boat ramp was closed the past couple of days as work signs and cones blocked the entrance.

Coffs Harbour City Council said their long-reach excavator, which carries out regular dredging at the ramp, suffered a mechanical fault with the cooler earlier this week, putting it out of action.

A new cooler was fitted on Thursday and the excavator is scheduled to continue work today,tomorrow and on Sunday if necessary.

CHCC said the boat ramp closed signs were used while the excavator was being repaired during low tide due to the sand build-up from recent weather.