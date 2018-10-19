Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boat ramp is currently closed.
Boat ramp is currently closed. Rachel Vercoe
News

Check ramp conditions

Rachel Vercoe
by
19th Oct 2018 2:00 PM

IF YOU were thinking of ducking out in the boat this weekend off the Coffs Coast, be sure to check conditions at the ramp first.

The Coffs Harbour boat ramp was closed the past couple of days as work signs and cones blocked the entrance.

Coffs Harbour City Council said their long-reach excavator, which carries out regular dredging at the ramp, suffered a mechanical fault with the cooler earlier this week, putting it out of action.

A new cooler was fitted on Thursday and the excavator is scheduled to continue work today,tomorrow and on Sunday if necessary.

CHCC said the boat ramp closed signs were used while the excavator was being repaired during low tide due to the sand build-up from recent weather.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Shooting victim was a Coffs Coast local

    premium_icon REVEALED: Shooting victim was a Coffs Coast local

    News The mysterious circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a Coffs Coast local will be the main focus of investigations over the next few days.

    New tenant announced for old fishing club site

    premium_icon New tenant announced for old fishing club site

    News Three year tenancy announced by council for prime foreshores site.

    The dog years of support that truly matter in Coffs

    The dog years of support that truly matter in Coffs

    News Celebrating 30 years of support on the Coffs Coast.

    • 19th Oct 2018 1:45 PM
    Man's body found in ute tray after shooting

    Man's body found in ute tray after shooting

    Crime Police appeal for information after fatal shooting.

    Local Partners