Check out this weekend's forecast

FINE AND SUNNY: It is forecast to be a sunny day in Coffs Harbour on Saturday. Trevor Veale
THINKING of what to do this weekend? Plan ahead and get the latest weather forecast.

Tomorrow is forecast to be sunny, reaching a high of 20 degrees. It will be dry with a 15-20kmh southwesterly in the middle of the day becoming light in the evening.

Sunday is forecast to reach a high of 22 and be mostly sunny with light winds.

High tides will be 10.05am (1.46m) and 10.17pm (1.5m) on Saturday, while low tides will be at 3.57am and 4.05pm.

On Sunday high tides will be at 10.51am (1.47m) and 11pm (1.39m), with lows at 4.35am and 4.56pm.

Weather details were correct at time of publishing. For the latest, go to www.bom.gov.au.

