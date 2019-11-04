Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Check out this fair dinkum ‘lounge lizard’

by Daniel Bateman
4th Nov 2019 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAR Northern tour operator has taken a photo of the ultimate 'lounge lizard'.

A more than 1m long freshwater crocodile was snapped by Kuranda Riverboat Tours operator Warren Clinton on Saturday, lounging on a tree trunk, with its head resting on a freshwater turtle.

A smaller turtle can be spotted behind the croc, appearing to looking on in bemusement.

Freshwater crocodile resting its head on a turtle along the Barron River at Kuranda. Photo: Kuranda Riverboat
Freshwater crocodile resting its head on a turtle along the Barron River at Kuranda. Photo: Kuranda Riverboat

Mr Clinton said freshies had become a regular sight on his cruise.

"We do have a few freshies here, with the largest being about 1.8m long," he said.

"We usually see about four or five, and cassowaries as well.

"The river is thriving with plenty of fish and crocodiles, birdlife - everything.

"It's an amazing place."

Freshwater crocodiles are known to prey upon turtles in the wild, according to the Australian Museum.

It is not known whether the shelled reptile underneath the croc's head was intentionally trying to camouflage itself as a cushion.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QUOTAS: What do our leaders think?

        premium_icon QUOTAS: What do our leaders think?

        News We asked our leaders what they thought about quotas for female representation in government.

        Download your Melbourne Cup sweep here

        Download your Melbourne Cup sweep here

        Horses We’ve got all the odds, trainers, jockeys

        Australia’s best form experts offer their Cup tips

        premium_icon Australia’s best form experts offer their Cup tips

        Horses One horse in particular is dividing opinion

        REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

        premium_icon REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

        News Speed and red light cameras here in Coffs have raked in millions.