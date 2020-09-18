Check out these North Coast builds up for awards

THREE very different North Coast builds are in the running for a prestigious architecture award.

Celebrating quality and diversity of architectural design from across regional and country NSW, the public can now choose their favourite from the 42 projects in the running for the 2020 NSW Country Division Architecture Awards.

"Responding to the many different environmental challenges and lifestyles across our vast state - from mountains to coast, riverlands to bush - regional architects need to have a deep understanding of place," said awards jury chair Nicholas Brown.

"The quality and range of entries in this year's awards represent that understanding."

To vote visit the Australian Institute of Architects website.

Dougherty Villa - ThompsonAdsett - Grafton

Dougherty Villa in Grafton has been nominated in the Public Architecture category. Photo: Simon Hughes

Designed by ThomsonAdsett and built by Dougherty Constructions, the most recent addition to the Dougherty Villa in Grafton provides a secure home for twenty-one residents.

The interior of Dougherty Villa in Grafton. Photo: Simon Hughes

Hydes Creek House - Tricia Helyar Architect Pty Ltd - Bellingen

The Hydes Creek Road House in Bellingen is nominated in the NSW Country Division: Residential Architecture - Affordable Housing (Under $400,000.00) category. Photo: Stuart Scott

Hydes Creek Road House in Bellingen is a small budget driven design with dynamic spaces. The design responds to the typography and makes the most of the assets of the site.

The work is an example of building affordable, sustainable buildings that is engaging architecture on a volume housing budget.

The Hydes Creek Road House in Bellingen.Photo: Stuart Scott

Lourdes Ave Alterations - Tricia Helyar Architect Pty Ltd - Urunga

The Lourdes Avenue Alterations in Urunga is up for a People's Choice award in the Australian Institute of Architects National Architecture Awards. Photo: Stuart Scott

This design provides a great improvement to the lifestyle of the occupants while respecting the broader context of the neighbourhood as well as the budget. The once enclosed small boxy spaces have been altered to be a light and airy dwelling with strong linkages to each other as well as the outside.