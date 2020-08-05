Check out the latest Coffs Coast Advocate digital edition

The latest Coffs Coast Advocate digital edition is out now.

The latest Coffs Coast Advocate digital edition is out now.

LIVE and ready for your viewing on our homepage, it's our latest digital edition.

We've already had a great response to our new user-friendly 16-page product.

Every local story written by our team of three journalists, as well as the best regional content from our neighbours at The Daily Examiner and the Northern Star, plus lots of favourite features from the previous Coffs Coast Advocate print edition, including national, shares and world news, weather, puzzles, comics, TV guide, lifestyle content, race guide, national sport and local sport.

The latest Coffs Coast Advocate digital edition is out now.

You can check it out for yourself here, or you can find it each day by scrolling down our home page near the Development News and Crime News containers.

Only the first few paragraphs of each article is shown, and then you tap to read more. You can also click through to relevant stories linked within the article.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST COFFS COAST DIGITAL EDITION HERE

Whether you expand an article, or click on a link, it opens in a new window, so you don't lose your spot. You can also choose to navigate through every story one by one.

Not only can you flick through, zoom and print pages, but you can also make use of the search function to find exactly what you're needing.

Remember, this website will continue to be most up to date and comprehensive source of local news on the Coffs Coast.