27°
News

CHEC library upgraded thanks to anonymous benefactor

30th Jul 2017 2:00 PM
Seven new group study rooms, each fitted with technology enabling students to plug in mobile devices and share information through a wall monitor, are a feature of the refurbished library at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC).
Seven new group study rooms, each fitted with technology enabling students to plug in mobile devices and share information through a wall monitor, are a feature of the refurbished library at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC).

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A SUBSTANTIAL bequeath left by a much-loved local identity has ensured the region's students have access to a modern learning environment.

A major library upgrade at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC) has been unveiled though the identity of the benefactor will remain anonymous.

The donor, a friend and frequent visitor to the library for many years, left a bequest of $350,000 to enhance the learning space and provide additional study areas.

The refurbishment means students now have access to a modern, purpose-built library and study facilities on the top floor and a technology support centre on the ground floor.

The library, once just a place for books, is now the heart of the campus providing a host of study and learning support services.

"This benevolent donation has enabled a total refurbishment, including 18 new large study carrels each installed with a computer," manager of CHEC Campus Library Alexander Sussman said.

"The generous size of the workspaces gives students lots of room to spread out and concentrate on their studies."

The Coffs Harbour Education Campus, a tri-partner education facility, provides secondary, TAFE and university level education for 4,000 Coffs Harbour residents. It comprises Southern Cross University, TAFE NSW, and the Coffs Harbour Senior College.

Along with the bequeathed funds from the local resident's estate, each CHEC partner pitched in for the library upgrade.

"The upgrade has been many years in the planning and will enable CHEC to continue to offer quality facilities for local students. We are grateful to our donor for this generous gift," CHEC spokesperson Megan Hill said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  chec coffs harbour coffs harbour education campus library

Greens converge in Bellingen for Forest Summit

Greens converge in Bellingen for Forest Summit

THE Great Koala National Park and calls for an end to native forest logging in the region were major agenda items for the Forest Summit conducted by the Greens.

Early interest in yacht race shows Coffs is on to a winner

Hopes are high a large sized fleet will enter Coffs Harbour's jetty at the end of the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.

Keen interest already in the Newport to Coffs Coast yacht race.

Running City2Surf again to raise funds for cause close to his heart

Bellingen runner Robert Gale at the finish line of last year's City2Surf race. Gale will again be running in a fortnight's time to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

City2Surf for 10th time to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Up and coming talent swarming to stadium

MORE than 260 young soccer players for Telstra SAP Country Gala Day.

Local Partners

Rolling on: mother and son reflect on near tragic ordeal

THE mother and son were taking in the sights when a large "rogue wave” broke over the end of the wall.

Pulse is rising for Jesse on organ donation list

URGENT CALL: Jesse Vincent (right), with his mother Chris, was diagnosed with Danon disease and urgently requires a heart transplant.

Jesse Vincent, 18, should be in life's prime not staring at the end

Make your plans today

Catch Fat Picnic at the Hoey Moey.

Family fun or a night out, check out what's on this weekend.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

IMAGINE being on live television when all of a sudden you start feeling something crawl down your arm.

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

The countries celebs are banned from visiting

Sorry, what?

There some places even these celebs can't get into

Islands, seas and countries on the map that don’t exist

The Phantom Atlas, a book about islands and natural features on maps that don't really exist

Redrawing maps has been a problem for a very long time

Celebrities that have been banned from entering countries

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

These are some of the celebs who have fallen foul of the law

'Low-life creeps' steal instruments from The Black Sorrows

The Nash guitar with distinct markings that was taken.

The "one-off, hand painted by Victor Rubin" saxaphone was stolen

What's on the small screen this week

Wombat and Sticks are contestants on the new season of The Block.

A RAFT of new reality shows hit our screens.

Sawtell Gardens

Lots 1-14 Rutland Street, Bonville 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $249,000 ...

This exciting boutique subdivision is located in the prestigious Sawtell Gardens Estate and will offer some of the largest suburban residential land sites...

Absolute prime location...

61 Howard Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $449,000 ...

Whether you love the horse racing or not, this well presented home is ideal for anyone, situated on 904m2 in a prime location. It's been in the hands of one...

First Home Buyers Save $11,690

17b Bonnie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $360,000

Take advantage of this tidy home as First Home Buyers are poised to save $11,690 in Stamp Duty Tax. Set amongst a leafy backdrop in a cul-de-sac location and just...

Park Beach Townhouse 450m to the Beach

6/40-42 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $285,000

One of the most affordable yet fastest growing beachside lifestyle locations on the North Coast. Secure your position with this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse. A...

Close to Beach in New Estate

20 Seacrest Boulevard, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 3 2 Auction on Site...

So close to the beach this home will be great for the Family or investor! This 4 bedroom home complete with main bedroom having walk-in robe and ensuite has been...

Home Sweet Home

41 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $549,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home, located in a popular family estate will tick all the boxes. From the moment you enter the front door...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $698,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

Home Backing Private Acreage, Close to Beach

57 Safety Beach Drive, Safety Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 $610,000

With the waves crashing at night this 6 bedroom + Study home will meet the needs for an extended family. All bedrooms have built-ins; spacious main bedroom has...

Awesome Views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $899,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

The Ultimate Bello Renovator!

5 Lyon Street, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 2 $395,000

This home is a solid hardwood framed home consisting of 3 brms, large front verandah,3 sets of French doors opening to side deck, sunroom, combustion stove in...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

An opportunity for lifestyle and income

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter