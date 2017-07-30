CHEC library upgraded thanks to anonymous benefactor

Seven new group study rooms, each fitted with technology enabling students to plug in mobile devices and share information through a wall monitor, are a feature of the refurbished library at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC).

A SUBSTANTIAL bequeath left by a much-loved local identity has ensured the region's students have access to a modern learning environment.

A major library upgrade at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC) has been unveiled though the identity of the benefactor will remain anonymous.

The donor, a friend and frequent visitor to the library for many years, left a bequest of $350,000 to enhance the learning space and provide additional study areas.

The refurbishment means students now have access to a modern, purpose-built library and study facilities on the top floor and a technology support centre on the ground floor.

The library, once just a place for books, is now the heart of the campus providing a host of study and learning support services.

"This benevolent donation has enabled a total refurbishment, including 18 new large study carrels each installed with a computer," manager of CHEC Campus Library Alexander Sussman said.

"The generous size of the workspaces gives students lots of room to spread out and concentrate on their studies."

The Coffs Harbour Education Campus, a tri-partner education facility, provides secondary, TAFE and university level education for 4,000 Coffs Harbour residents. It comprises Southern Cross University, TAFE NSW, and the Coffs Harbour Senior College.

Along with the bequeathed funds from the local resident's estate, each CHEC partner pitched in for the library upgrade.

"The upgrade has been many years in the planning and will enable CHEC to continue to offer quality facilities for local students. We are grateful to our donor for this generous gift," CHEC spokesperson Megan Hill said.