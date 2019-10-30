‘Cheating a**’: Bogut punished for foul-mouthed rant

Andrew Bogut has avoided a FIBA suspension, instead copping a "official warning" and $A12,000 fine for his World Cup semi-final outburst following Australia's loss to Spain.

Basketball's peak body issued a please explain to the Boomers star after his spray while exiting the arena following the side's double overtime loss last month in China.

Bogut was reported as saying: "We all know where FIBA's headquarters is. It's a f***ing disgrace. Cheating ass motherf***ers... Google where headquarters of f***ing FIBA is... f***ing disgrace".

Andrew Bogut reacts to a call during Australia’s loss to Spain. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty

He had earlier rubbed his fingers together in a money gesture after a dubious foul was called on him that allowed Spain to take the lead in the final seconds of regulation time.

The centre was free to play in the Boomers' bronze medal game, which they lost to a fast-finishing France, before FIBA's secretary-general Andreas Zagklis revealed the Australian would be subject to the usual "disciplinary procedures".

The Swiss-based FIBA headquarters confirmed on Tuesday night the investigation was closed, Bogut escaping with little more than a slap on the wrist after submitting his statement last month.

Bogut copped a warning and fine from FIBA. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty

"FIBA can confirm that Mr Bogut has been sanctioned with an official warning and a CHF8,000 (approximately $A11,800) fine, in accordance with the FIBA internal regulations, for his actions during and immediately after Australia's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-final game against Spain," a FIBA spokesperson wrote in a statement provided to AAP.

The incident was just one chapter in a torrid campaign for the Sydney Kings standout and reigning NBL MVP in China.

Bogut was booed with every touch as local fans responded to his tongue-in-cheek tweets criticising controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang in the lead-up to the tournament.

Bogut and the team played it down during the tournament, but the former No.1 NBA draft pick admitted in a NewsCorp column this week he had received "a barrage of death threats, sexual violence threats and vile abuse you wouldn't spew to your worst enemy".

Andrew Bogut has been in top form for the Kings. Picture: AAP/Craig Golding

He also claimed various corporate partners had distanced themselves from him because of the backlash in China, and that he also had a bolt thrown at him while sitting on the bench during a game.

Bogut hasn't quietened since returning to Australia, pointing out the hypocrisy of NBA players unwilling to comment on the unrest in Hong Kong for fear of losing commercial appeal in China.