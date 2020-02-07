Cheaters caught out on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Harbour has been named the number the least faithful town over the summer months.

Coffs Harbour has been named the number the least faithful town over the summer months.

IT’S not their fault, it’s because they live on the Coffs Coast. At least that’s what a cheating partner might say to you.

When the Australian summer settles in, it seems that finding a summer fling is a real thing – even if you’re already spoken for.

Ashley Madison, the world’s leading married dating site, has compiled a list of which of Australia’s cities are the least faithful over the summer months and Coffs Harbour has taken out first place.

Spread across the nation from rural towns to capital cities, the philanderers of the nation are in some of their largest numbers in the following suburbs.

1. Coffs Harbour, NSW,

2. Newcastle, NSW,

3. Geelong, VIC,

4. Wollongong, NSW,

5. Gold Coast, QLD,

6. Rockhampton, QLD,

7. Perth, WA,

8. Brisbane, QLD,

9. Melbourne, VIC,

10. Adelaide, SA.

“We’re certainly seeing trends between now and this past winter, with smaller cities still populating much of the list” Isabella Mise, Director of Communications for Ashley Madison said.

“However, we’re also seeing some change. For example, while Sydney didn’t make the cut this season compared to its winter cheating numbers, and some other large capital cities like Perth and Adelaide are making themselves known. We’re seeing many more signups in Australia’s larger cities. Infidelity is on the rise.”

Information is based on the number of signups to Ashley Madison from December 2018 to February 2019 on a per capita basis.

Ashley Madison is the original website destination for married dating and the global leader for

affairs.

In 2015 user data was stolen from the site and used to threaten to release users’ names and personally identifying information if Ashley Madison didn’t immediately shut down.