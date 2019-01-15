Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fuel prices around Coffs Harbour.
Fuel prices around Coffs Harbour. Leigh Jensen
News

Cheapest fuel prices

Rachel Vercoe
by
15th Jan 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Below are the three best priced unleaded, ethanol and diesel petrol stations today according to FuelCheck NSW to get your weekend started off on the right foot.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (132.9)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (134.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (134.9)

Unleaded

- BP Park Beach (133.9)

- Bonville Independent (133.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (134.9)

Diesel

- United Coffs Harbour (137.5)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (140.5)

- Indepented Toormina (140.9)

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    There will be tunnels on the bypass

    There will be tunnels on the bypass

    News State Nationals up the ante on bypass, new committee to oversee plans

    • 15th Jan 2019 9:30 AM
    State Government will reportedly commit to bypass tunnels

    premium_icon State Government will reportedly commit to bypass tunnels

    News There are indications of an imminent announcement over tunnels

    The great divide in the bypass design

    premium_icon The great divide in the bypass design

    News Opinion: Hold out for tunnels Coffs Harbour.

    Man pulled from water at Sandy Beach

    premium_icon Man pulled from water at Sandy Beach

    News FOUR ambulance crews and two helicopters were called to the scene.

    Local Partners