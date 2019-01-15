Cheapest fuel prices

IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Below are the three best priced unleaded, ethanol and diesel petrol stations today according to FuelCheck NSW to get your weekend started off on the right foot.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (132.9)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (134.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (134.9)

Unleaded

- BP Park Beach (133.9)

- Bonville Independent (133.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (134.9)

Diesel

- United Coffs Harbour (137.5)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (140.5)

- Indepented Toormina (140.9)