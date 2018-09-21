Menu
News

Cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
21st Sep 2018 8:15 AM
CHECK out the best places to refuel today with a list of the cheapest unleaded, E10 and diesel on the Coffs Coast according to Fuel Check NSW.

Unleaded

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (152.5)

- BP Park Beach (152.9)

- Liberty at Sapphire Beach (152.9)

Ethanol (E10)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (148.5)

- United Coffs Harbour (151.9)

- Liberty at Sapphire Beach (151.9)

Diesel

- United (156.9)

- Bonville Independent (157.9)

- Coles Express Coffs Harbour (157.9)

