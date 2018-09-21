Cheapest fuel prices on the Coffs Coast
CHECK out the best places to refuel today with a list of the cheapest unleaded, E10 and diesel on the Coffs Coast according to Fuel Check NSW.
Unleaded
- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (152.5)
- BP Park Beach (152.9)
- Liberty at Sapphire Beach (152.9)
Ethanol (E10)
- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (148.5)
- United Coffs Harbour (151.9)
- Liberty at Sapphire Beach (151.9)
Diesel
- United (156.9)
- Bonville Independent (157.9)
- Coles Express Coffs Harbour (157.9)