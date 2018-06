NEED to fill up your tank but looking for the petrol station with the lowest prices?

Check out today's cheapest fuel stations across the Coffs Coast according to the NSW Government FuelCheck App.

Unleaded 91 (U91)

Independent on Ocean Parade - 152.9

United - 153.9

Liberty 154.9

Ethanol 94 (E10)

United - 149.9

BP Coffs Harbour - 151.9

Caltex Coffs Harbour - 153.5

Diesel

United - 153.9

Bonville independent -153.9

Liberty - 154.9