Refuelling on the Coffs Coast.
Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
7th Dec 2018 8:00 AM
IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Below are the three best priced unleaded, ethanol and diesel petrol stations today according to FuelCheck NSW to get your weekend started off on the right foot.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (148.9)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (148.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (149.9)

Unleaded

- Bonville Independent (142.9)

- BP Park Beach (149.9)

- Vignes Independent Toormina (149.9)

Diesel

- United Coffs Harbour (152.7)

- Bonville Independent (152.9)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (153.9)

Coffs Coast Advocate

