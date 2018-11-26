Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

CHECK out the best places to refuel today with a list of the cheapest unleaded, E10 and diesel on the Coffs Coast according to Fuel Check NSW.

Unleaded

- Bonville Independent (149.9)

- Vignes Independent, Toormina (151.9)

- BP Park Beach (155.9)

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (154.9)

- United Woolgoolga and Arrawarra (154.9)

- BP Coffs Harbour (156.9)

Diesel

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (157.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (157.9)

- Vignes Independent, Toormina (157.9)