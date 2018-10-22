Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

CHECK out the best places to refuel today with a list of the cheapest unleaded, E10 and diesel on the Coffs Coast according to Fuel Check NSW.

Unleaded

- Independent Sapphire Beach (159.9)

- Independent Bonville (159.9)

- BP Park Beach (161.9)

Ethanol (E10)

- Independent Sapphire Beach (157.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (159.9)

- Caltex Toormina (161.9)

Diesel

- Independent Bonville (163.9)

- Vignes Independent Petroleum, Toormina (164.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (167.9)