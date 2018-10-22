Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast
CHECK out the best places to refuel today with a list of the cheapest unleaded, E10 and diesel on the Coffs Coast according to Fuel Check NSW.
Unleaded
- Independent Sapphire Beach (159.9)
- Independent Bonville (159.9)
- BP Park Beach (161.9)
Ethanol (E10)
- Independent Sapphire Beach (157.9)
- United Coffs Harbour (159.9)
- Caltex Toormina (161.9)
Diesel
- Independent Bonville (163.9)
- Vignes Independent Petroleum, Toormina (164.9)
- United Coffs Harbour (167.9)