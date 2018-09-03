Menu
Fuel prices coffs. 05 JULY 2018
Fuel prices coffs. 05 JULY 2018 Trevor Veale
Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
3rd Sep 2018 7:54 AM
START your week off right with the best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

Check out the top three places to refuel for Ethanol 94, Unleaded 91 and Diesel according to NSW Fuel Check.

Ethanol 94 (E10)

- United, Coffs Harbour (147.3)

- Liberty, Coffs Harbour (148.9)

- Caltex Woolworths, Park Beach Plaza (149.5)

Unleaded 91

- Independent, Coffs Harbour, Ocean Parade (147.9)

- United Petroleum, Coffs Central (151.3)

- Caltex Woolworths, Park Beach Plaza (151.5)

Diesel

- United Petroleum, Coffs Harbour (153.9)

- Independent Bonville (153.9)

- Vignes Independent, Toormina (154.9)

Coffs Coast Advocate

