Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
27th Aug 2018 7:15 AM
IF you need to top up the tank today and are searching for the cheapest servo on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Below are the three best priced unleaded, ethanol and diesel petrol stations today according to FuelCheck NSW to get your week started off on the right foot.

Unleaded 91

- Independent at Park Beach (147.9)

- United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (151.3)

- Caltex Woolworths (151.5)

Ethanol (E10)

- United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (147.3)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (148.9)

- Caltex Woolworths (149.5)

Diesel

- United Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Mullaway (153.9)

- Vignes Independent, Sawtell (154.9)

- Liberty (155.9)

