CHECK out the best places to refuel today with a list of the cheapest unleaded, E10 and diesel on the Coffs Coast according to Fuel Check NSW.

Unleaded

Independent on Ocean Parade - 149.9

United Coffs Harbour - 153.7

Caltex Woolgoolga - 153.9

Ethanol (E10)

United Coffs Harbour - 149.7

Liberty Coffs Harbour - 149.9

BP Coffs Harbour south - 151.9

Diesel

United - 153.9

Independent Bonville - 153.9

Independent Toormina - 154.9