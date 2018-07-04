Menu
Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast.
Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast.
Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
4th Jul 2018 1:45 PM
IF your tank is creeping towards empty and you're in desperate need of refuelling but don't know where the cheapest fuel prices are on the Coffs Coast, look no further.

Check out the current petrol stations with the lowest prices of ethanol, unleaded and diesel from Bonville to Woolgoolga according to the Fuel Check App.

Ethanol 94 (E10)

- Liberty 149.9

- United 149.9

- BP Coffs Harbou 151.9

Unleaded 91 (U91)

- Independent on Ocean Parade 149.9

- United 153.9

- Caltex Woolgoolga 153.9

Diesel

- United 153.9

- Independent Bonville 153.9

- Independentt Sapphire Beach 154.9

