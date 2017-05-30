20°
Cheaper building fees are here to stay

Keagan Elder
| 30th May 2017 6:00 AM
CHEAPER FEES: Coffs Harbour City councillors voted to reduce some building fees.
COFFS Harbour City councillors voted to waive developer contributions and make building secondary dwellings cheaper.

At Thursday's council meeting, Cr Michael Adendorff said the waiver "was good policy ... to encourage detached and secondary dwellings”.

The waiver was introduced as a two year trial in June 2015.

Cr Adendorff said the waiver would encourage more secondary dwellings.

Coffs Harbour City councillor Michael Adendorff.
Coffs Harbour City councillor Michael Adendorff. Trevor Veale

Previous to the trial, the council imposed a developer contribution rate of 40% of the single dwelling/lot rate contribution which could cost upwards of $10,000 a secondary dwelling in urban areas. Whereas the cost was around $14,500 in some new release areas.

The trial involved waiving Section 64 water and waste contributions. This resulted in reductions of between $2000-2100 per secondary dwelling depending on the site.

While some contribution revenue has been reduced, there has been an increase in the number of secondary dwelling approvals since the start of the trial.

Coffs Harbour City councillor Sally Townley.
Coffs Harbour City councillor Sally Townley. Trevor Veale

Cr Sally Townley, who was deputy mayor at the time the trial started, commended it as a way of encouraging more affordable housing.

She said the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area had a high population of people older than 60 and a higher than national average number of people living on low income.

Cr Townley said this form of housing was highly needed on the Coffs Coast.

Coffs Harbour City councillors voted unanimously for the council to continue to waive Section 64 contributions and release area specific Section 94 developer contributions, and levy the Local Government Area-wide minimum Section 94 developer contributions for secondary dwellings up to 60m.

Amended developer contribution plans will be placed on exhibition, open for submissions, for 28 days.

On a separate matter, councillors also voted to approve the development application for a detached dual occupancy and subdivision of 6 Anchorage Close, Moonee into two lots.

This would result in a single dwelling on each lot.

Based on a report, it was recommended the council changes clause 4.1A of the Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013 to accommodate changes to minimum subdivision lot sizes for certain split zones.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  affordable housing coffs harbour city council secondary dwellings subdivision

