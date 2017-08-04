Cheap tickets to fly

FIRST IN BEST SEAT: The Here Comes The Sun Virgin ticket sale is on now.

HERE come the ticket discounts as Virgin Australia announces their 'Here Comes The Sun' sale.

In the latest offering of sale tickets to tempt travellers, Coffs Harbour to Sydney and Coffs Harbour to Melbourne seat prices have been slashed.

For $89 you can get a one-way seat to Sydney (or coming back from Sydney to Coffs) flying between January 10, 2018 to March 26, 2018.

Prefer Coffs to Melbourne? You're looking at $159 Melbourne to Coffs Harbour (or Coffs to Melbourne) one-way for travel from October 17, 2017 to December 14, 2017

As Virgin Australia flights are all-inclusive, your ticket includes checked luggage and on-board meals or snacks.

If you're a Velocity member, you can earn points through the Velocity Program for use on Virgin flights.

Here's the important part - there's a deadline. Flights are available to book on the Virgin Australia now until midnight August 8, 2017 unless sold out prior.

It's not just the Coffs Harbour run that is on special so it's worth taking a look at all the different destinations around the country on sale now to help in the planning of your next domestic holiday.

More info and bookings at www.specials.virginaustralia.com