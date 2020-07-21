Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Virgin Australia recommenced flights to and from Coffs Harbour this week. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Virgin Australia recommenced flights to and from Coffs Harbour this week. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Travel

Cheap tickets on offer as Virgin resumes Coffs flights

Jasmine Minhas
21st Jul 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VIRGIN Australia is offering discounted fares from Sydney to Coffs Harbour as part of its three-day Click Frenzy flight sale launched today.

Coffs is one of several destinations that have had prices slashed in the airline’s ‘Unearth Australia’ sale which ends at midnight on July 23.

Tickets for a one-way flight from Sydney to Coffs Harbour are going for $95 each.

The tickets, which include baggage and seat selection, are for those looking to travel between September 2-23 and October 14-December 16.

The airline has also updated its booking policy and will waive change fees, as well as provide unlimited booking changes between now and October 31.

Virgin this week recommenced its flights to and from the Coffs Coast after it had drastically slashed its domestic schedule in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline had announced earlier this month that it would recommence 17 more routes, including Coffs, as part of its revised domestic schedule.

The airline is currently operating two return flights a week on its Coffs Harbour-Sydney route, on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Other routes resuming this month include Newcastle, Ballina, Hobart, Launceston, Darwin, Alice Springs, Hamilton Island, Maroochydore, Mount Isa and Prosperine.

Meanwhile Qantas has increased its services between Coffs and Sydney to 12 return flights a week, while Fly Corporate is operating two return flights a week between Coffs and Brisbane.

coffs harbour airport coffs harbour flights virgin airline virgin australia
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Food delivery service looking to expand in Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Food delivery service looking to expand in Coffs Harbour

        Food & Entertainment Burgers, curry and fish and chips delivered to your door, are you ready for a new addition?

        Council appeals developer’s $4m compensation claim

        premium_icon Council appeals developer’s $4m compensation claim

        News Coffs Harbour City Council has successfully appealed a court ruling that it owed a...

        IN COURT: 48 people facing court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 48 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in Coffs Harbour court today.

        North Coast juniors christen freshly surfaced Ellem Oval

        premium_icon North Coast juniors christen freshly surfaced Ellem Oval

        AFL Grafton had a mixed bag of results to open the junior season against Coffs Harbour...