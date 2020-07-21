Cheap tickets on offer as Virgin resumes Coffs flights

Virgin Australia recommenced flights to and from Coffs Harbour this week. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

VIRGIN Australia is offering discounted fares from Sydney to Coffs Harbour as part of its three-day Click Frenzy flight sale launched today.

Coffs is one of several destinations that have had prices slashed in the airline’s ‘Unearth Australia’ sale which ends at midnight on July 23.

Tickets for a one-way flight from Sydney to Coffs Harbour are going for $95 each.

The tickets, which include baggage and seat selection, are for those looking to travel between September 2-23 and October 14-December 16.

The airline has also updated its booking policy and will waive change fees, as well as provide unlimited booking changes between now and October 31.

Virgin this week recommenced its flights to and from the Coffs Coast after it had drastically slashed its domestic schedule in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline had announced earlier this month that it would recommence 17 more routes, including Coffs, as part of its revised domestic schedule.

The airline is currently operating two return flights a week on its Coffs Harbour-Sydney route, on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Other routes resuming this month include Newcastle, Ballina, Hobart, Launceston, Darwin, Alice Springs, Hamilton Island, Maroochydore, Mount Isa and Prosperine.

Meanwhile Qantas has increased its services between Coffs and Sydney to 12 return flights a week, while Fly Corporate is operating two return flights a week between Coffs and Brisbane.