Budget flights in super cheap ticket sale

Tigerair is offering cheap flights between late January and March to holiday destinations.

Tigerair is offering cheap flights between late January and March to holiday destinations. Trevor Veale

TIGERAIR has welcomed in the New Year releasing a host of cheap fares, but jet setters will need to reserve their seats over the next 24-hours.

One way flights can be purchased for less than $40, but to bag a bargain airfare you will need to fly on pre-selected dates running from late January through to early March.

A large portion of the deals are available in mid February.

Sydney-based flyers can head to Coffs Harbour or the Gold Coast for $39, Brisbane or Melbourne for $49, Whitsunday Coast for $75, Cairns for $99 or Perth for $129.

Those in Melbourne have access to similar deals, and can get to Hobart for $39, Adelaide and Sydney for $49 and to Cairns and Townsville for less than $100.

Flights Melbourne to Brisbane, Gold Coast, Coffs Harbour, Canberra, Cairns and Townsville are also all on offer for under $100 one-way.

For more details click here.