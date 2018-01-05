Menu
Budget flights in super cheap ticket sale

Tigerair is offering cheap flights between late January and March to holiday destinations.
TIGERAIR has welcomed in the New Year releasing a host of cheap fares, but jet setters will need to reserve their seats over the next 24-hours.

One way flights can be purchased for less than $40, but to bag a bargain airfare you will need to fly on pre-selected dates running from late January through to early March.

A large portion of the deals are available in mid February.

Sydney-based flyers can head to Coffs Harbour or the Gold Coast for $39, Brisbane or Melbourne for $49, Whitsunday Coast for $75, Cairns for $99 or Perth for $129.

Those in Melbourne have access to similar deals, and can get to Hobart for $39, Adelaide and Sydney for $49 and to Cairns and Townsville for less than $100.

Flights Melbourne to Brisbane, Gold Coast, Coffs Harbour, Canberra, Cairns and Townsville are also all on offer for under $100 one-way.

