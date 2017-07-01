Chasing pack needs a big scalp

WHEN you're a team outside the top four battling to break into finals contention, the best way to close the gap on the top teams is to beat them.
Boambee, Maclean and the Coffs Coast Tigers all have that opportunity to close the gap on the top four teams this weekend.
While many believe the top four is all but settled, the teams mentioned above believe there's still plenty of fight left in them between now and the end of the season.
After four straight wins Boambee suffered an untimely defeat last week at the hands of Urunga.
That result can be cast aside if the Bombers can overcome competition leaders Orara Valley this afternoon.
Seeing as the Dingoes had a win last week over the bottom-placed Grafton United but scoring fewer goals in the process than many expected, there's a school of thought that Boambee may be able to cause a bit of an upset.
If either Maclean or the Tigers were to get the three points this weekend it would be a surprise.
Their opponents, Coffs United and Urunga respectively, are yet to taste premier league defeat so far this season.
Sawtell sits comfortably inside the top four but has somehow managed to be a bit of a quiet achiever while doing so.
The Scorpions should collect the three points this evening when they host Grafton United while the Northern Storm are favoured to get the win playing at Westlawn.
NORTH COAST FOOTBALL
Saturday
4pm: Orara Valley v Boambee
5pm: Coffs United v Maclean
5pm: Sawtell v Grafton United
5pm: Westlawn Tigers v Northern Storm
Sunday
2pm: Urunga v Coffs Coast Tigers