Chasing pack needs a big scalp

VITAL CLASH: Orara Valley and Boambee lock horns this afternoon at the Dairyville ground.

WHEN you're a team outside the top four battling to break into finals contention, the best way to close the gap on the top teams is to beat them.

Boambee, Maclean and the Coffs Coast Tigers all have that opportunity to close the gap on the top four teams this weekend.

While many believe the top four is all but settled, the teams mentioned above believe there's still plenty of fight left in them between now and the end of the season.

After four straight wins Boambee suffered an untimely defeat last week at the hands of Urunga.

That result can be cast aside if the Bombers can overcome competition leaders Orara Valley this afternoon.

Seeing as the Dingoes had a win last week over the bottom-placed Grafton United but scoring fewer goals in the process than many expected, there's a school of thought that Boambee may be able to cause a bit of an upset.

If either Maclean or the Tigers were to get the three points this weekend it would be a surprise.

Their opponents, Coffs United and Urunga respectively, are yet to taste premier league defeat so far this season.

Sawtell sits comfortably inside the top four but has somehow managed to be a bit of a quiet achiever while doing so.

The Scorpions should collect the three points this evening when they host Grafton United while the Northern Storm are favoured to get the win playing at Westlawn.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Saturday

4pm: Orara Valley v Boambee

5pm: Coffs United v Maclean

5pm: Sawtell v Grafton United

5pm: Westlawn Tigers v Northern Storm

Sunday

2pm: Urunga v Coffs Coast Tigers