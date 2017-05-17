Chasing a North Coast berth

Levi Fischer is one of the Hockey Coffs Coast juniors striving for a berth in the North Coast PSSA team.

TODAY marks the final hurdle for eight young hockey hopefuls in their pursuit of a place in the North Coast PSSA team.

With butterflies in their stomachs, these five boys and three girls will take to the Grafton Hockey Association fields to stake their claims, representing the Mid North Coast.

"Whoever's helping in the development of junior hockey on the Coffs Coast should be congratulated for their efforts,” said Ben Hill from Lawrence Public School; boys coach and team selector.

"In recent years the actual need for trials hasn't been as high as this year, and that's due to the talent which is coming out of the Hockey Coffs Coast Association.”

For this year's trials, that talent includes six players from the local under-13 competition and two from the under-10s.

"Having two players from the under-10s competition making it to the next stage of the trials is quite an achievement,” said regional coaching co-ordinator for the Coffs Coast, Phil Jackwitz.

"To have an under-10s competition where players are sharpening their skills to the level that they can match it with players 11 and 12 years old is great for local hockey pride.

"A year mightn't sound like much but when we're talking about nine and ten year olds competing with 11 and 12 year olds, it most certainly is.”

This year's hopefuls are boys Dylan Nicol, Adam Fuller, Josh Perry, Levi Fischer, and Steele Jackwitz, and girls Breah Fischer, Sumara McLaughlin, and Ella Ruth Beyon-White.

They will represent the Mid North Coast against the best from Far North Coast, Northern Rivers, and Lower North Coast in a short round robin tournament with the North Coast PSSA team announced after the last games.