Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DREAM CHASER: Emanuel Sutton is on his way to an NRL career via the the NSW CHS under-15 rugby league team.
DREAM CHASER: Emanuel Sutton is on his way to an NRL career via the the NSW CHS under-15 rugby league team. Contributed
Rugby League

Chase is on for Australian Schoolboys berth

Greg White
by
25th Jun 2018 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG rugby league footballer Emanuel Sutton dreams of playing his sport on the biggest stage possible.

Emanuel has come closer to realising that goal with selection in the NSW Combined High Schools under-15 team and will travel to Mackay to contest the Australian Schoolboys Championships.

Representing Woolgoolga High School he first travelled to Newcastle where he competed against the state's elite and performed to a high standard.

His mother, Angela, is preparing for the trip north and in conjunction with Woolgoolga Junior Seahorses is on a mission to raise the capital required with raffles and donations.

To find out how you can help email Angela at ang.wjrlfc@gmail.com

australian schoolboys emanuel sutton nsw chs rugby league woolgoolga high school woolgoolga seahorses jrlfc
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News Before refuelling today, check out where the lowest prices are for Unleaded, Ethanol and Diesel on the Coffs Coast.

    Coffs' treetop attraction has opened

    Coffs' treetop attraction has opened

    News Eco-tourism attraction proves a hot on the Coffs Coast.

    Festival celebrates ten years of Headspace

    premium_icon Festival celebrates ten years of Headspace

    News Musicians, street artists and performers raise awareness.

    Run to beat chill

    Run to beat chill

    News Entries open for Coffs Harbour Running Festival

    Local Partners