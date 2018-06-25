Chase is on for Australian Schoolboys berth

DREAM CHASER: Emanuel Sutton is on his way to an NRL career via the the NSW CHS under-15 rugby league team.

YOUNG rugby league footballer Emanuel Sutton dreams of playing his sport on the biggest stage possible.

Emanuel has come closer to realising that goal with selection in the NSW Combined High Schools under-15 team and will travel to Mackay to contest the Australian Schoolboys Championships.

Representing Woolgoolga High School he first travelled to Newcastle where he competed against the state's elite and performed to a high standard.

His mother, Angela, is preparing for the trip north and in conjunction with Woolgoolga Junior Seahorses is on a mission to raise the capital required with raffles and donations.

To find out how you can help email Angela at ang.wjrlfc@gmail.com