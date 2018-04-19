Hollywood A-lister’s shock weight gain

CHARLIZE Theron put on a whopping 22 kilograms to play overwhelmed mother Marlo in her new film, Tully.

"I wanted to feel what this woman felt, and I think that was a way for me to get closer to her and get into that mindset," Theron told Entertainment Tonight.

The star is known for showing off her toned physique on the red carpet.

"You know, it was a huge surprise to me. I got hit in the face pretty hard with depression. Yeah, for the first time in my life I was eating so much processed foods and I drank way too much sugar. I was not that fun to be around on this film."

Theron says she gorged on mac and cheese at midnight to gain weight for the role.

As described, Theron, 42, would eat around the clock just to keep the weight on.

"Like, all of a sudden you're just done eating that amount and then it becomes a job," she said after confessing to eating In-N-Out for breakfast. "I remember having to set my alarm in the middle of the night in order to just maintain [the weight]."

She goes into gluttonous detail, adding, "I would literally wake up at 2 in the morning and I'd have a cup of cold macaroni and cheese just next to me," the Oscar winner shared. "I would wake up and I would just eat it … I would just, like, shove it in my throat. It's hard to maintain that weight."

Theron reveals it took a year and a half to lose the weight after filming.

Theron's weight gain was so jarring for her two kids, Jackson, 6, and August, 2, that they thought she was pregnant.

When the film was completed, then came the daunting task of shedding the weight. Theron said it took a year and a half.

"I was worried. I was like, this is taking a really long time," she said. "Because on Monster, I just didn't snack for five days and I was fine. You know your body at 27 is a little different than your body at 43, and my doctor made sure to make me very aware of that. Like, you are 42, calm down, you're not dying, all good."

Theron gained 13 kilograms for her role as serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.

This article first appeared on the New York Post and was republished here with permission.