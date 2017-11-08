Sport

Charlie makes state team

BIG HIT: Charlie Pade hammers a forehand return during a recent on-court session.
BIG HIT: Charlie Pade hammers a forehand return during a recent on-court session.
Brad Greenshields
by

CHARLIE Pade's dedication and hard work continues to pay dividends with the young gun named in the New South Wales squad to contest the under-12 Australian National Teams event in Melbourne next month.

The Harbour Tennis Academy representative will travel to Melbourne Park for the December showdown against the country's best young players.

Charlie, 12, has been selected from all eligible players across NSW and his selection in the three-man squad comes after a impressive year that produced titles wins at the recent Queensland State Age Gold Tennis Championships, the NSW Claycourt Championships and the NSW Country Championships.

The National Teams event pits the best juniors from every state in Australia against each other in a team-based environment with on-court managers, similar to the international Davis Cup.

Charlie's team will have National Academy head coach and Lleyton Hewitt's sister Jaslyn as their on-court manager.

Charlie trains at the Westside Tennis Club where he's been working hard on his game and continually improves as a tennis player, showing hard work and dedication well beyond his years.

Topics:  charlie pade coffs harbour tennis

Coffs Coast Advocate
Will Christmas be cancelled due to lack of interest?

Will Christmas be cancelled due to lack of interest?

It seems Christmas and Easter are more about having a holiday than getting on our knees to pray.

Westside netball club scores national award

Westside netballer Shantelle Slaviero (centre) with (from left) Australia Posts' Neale Parmenter, Gill Cotter from Netball NSW, former Australia U21 representative Beryl Friday and her mother Tanya Slaviero at the club's family day function.

Westside one of eight winners of a 2017 One Netball Community Award

Fitness class targets violence

FIT IT IN: A Beautiful Body Balance Class will be held at Sawtell Headland on Sunday.

Raise money for White Ribbon while relaxing by the sea.

Parents drug tested to protect 'at risk' children

The State Government is looking to a program run in New York that reportedly saw the number of children in foster care reduced by 50 per cent over 10 years.

Plan for parental drug tests to combat children entering state care

Local Partners

Gymnast sets sights on nationals

COFFS Coast gymnast Shane-Anne Child has taken another step towards achieving her Special Olympics dream by securing Variety Heart scholarship.

Purton has eyes on winning the race that stops the nation

Zac Purton riding during the Brisbane Carnival last year.

Leading jockey took his first steps toward a great career in Coffs.

Rekindling wins the Melbourne Cup

The race that stops a nation is nearly here.

The race that stops the nation is upon us