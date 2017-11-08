Charlie makes state team

CHARLIE Pade's dedication and hard work continues to pay dividends with the young gun named in the New South Wales squad to contest the under-12 Australian National Teams event in Melbourne next month.

The Harbour Tennis Academy representative will travel to Melbourne Park for the December showdown against the country's best young players.

Charlie, 12, has been selected from all eligible players across NSW and his selection in the three-man squad comes after a impressive year that produced titles wins at the recent Queensland State Age Gold Tennis Championships, the NSW Claycourt Championships and the NSW Country Championships.

The National Teams event pits the best juniors from every state in Australia against each other in a team-based environment with on-court managers, similar to the international Davis Cup.

Charlie's team will have National Academy head coach and Lleyton Hewitt's sister Jaslyn as their on-court manager.

Charlie trains at the Westside Tennis Club where he's been working hard on his game and continually improves as a tennis player, showing hard work and dedication well beyond his years.