Charity starts at home: Hogan

WITH many people in Northern NSW affected by the wild weather brought on Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, a leading politician has called for foreign aid to be temporarily suspended

Page MP Kevin Hogan, whose electorate represents the northern beaches of the Coffs Coast as well as Grafton and Lismore, said "charity should begin at home” in light of the recent circumstances.

"Given the damage done in my community, large sums of money will and have been directed here,” Mr Hogan said.

"Once areas are rebuilt, foreign aid can be reinstated. "I am sure other countries which receive this aid will understand.

"There is a lot of money which will flow to the disaster areas, but it should not be at the expense of other domestic priorities or increased debt.”