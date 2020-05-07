Charity locals have turned to during coronavirus crisis

Loaves and Fishes Coffs Harbour provides free and low cost food to around 5,000 families in the local area. The welfare agency's work has never been as important as during the Covid-19 crisis.

A TRUCK loaded with 12 pallets of emergency food has this week been delivered to the Loaves & Fishes store in Coffs Harbour.

The surplus stock and produce, donated by supermarkets to charity is set to make its way to the pantries and freezers of families and pensioners hard-pressed by the Covid-19 crisis.

As the welfare agency's motto says it's about giving a "hand up, not a hand out."

CEO Pastor Russell Jones said free and low cost food is provided to more than 5,000 local families and pensioners.

With unemployment and financial stress the hallmarks of the pandemic, Loaves and Fishes has proven a 'godsend' for many households.

The thanks expressed to the volunteers by customers at the Coffs Harbour store testament to the great work that's being done.

The latest delivery was supplied by Second Bite, which rescues surplus food across the retail network and redistributes it - free of charge - to 1,300 charities now including country areas such as Coffs Harbour.

"Over the past three weeks through Second Bite, we have received over 26 pallets of produce and shelf ready products all of high quality," Russell said.

"This new initiative for our agency will help relieve some of the immediate pressure some people are facing because of their loss of employment due to the coronavirus restrictions currently being placed on different types of businesses."

He said much of the food supplies are distributed to the network of agencies within two days of receipt.

The Loaves and Fishes store at Unit 3/47 Lawson Crescent was founded in 2005.

Call 0408 298 899 or 0413 182 053 for assistance.