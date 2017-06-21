Charity golf day to boost local surf lifesavers

Who will have the edge off the first tee tomorrow against Bonville head teaching professional Richie Gallichan.

THE Edge Coffs Harbour charity golf day tees off at Bonville Golf Resort tomorrow.

After being postponed due to wet weather earlier in the year, the event will have a shotgun start at 11.45am after a barbecue lunch.

More than 80 local golfers will take to the tee for the event that raises valuable funds for charity and this year will help Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.

Local business support the charity event, with major sponsors including Telstra Business Centre and The C.ex Group. Partnering the event also is Prime 7, Fiji Xerox Business Centre, Signarama and C3 Group.

"Drownings are on the radar at the moment. This year we have chosen to raise money for much needed equipment for Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club,” The Edge principal Jason Burnett said.

"The members and volunteers deserve to have access to the best equipment available,” Burnett said.

"The golf day will be a great chance for businesses to get out and have some

fun with some great prizes on offer.”

Players will be greeted by a 'Beat the Pro' experience on the first tee where Bonville's head teaching professional Richie Gallichan will put players through their paces.

The format will also include a "betting hole” on the famous par-3 17th hole as well as prizes for nearest the pins on all five par-3s and longest drives for both men and women.