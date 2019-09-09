Charity cyclists stranded by bushfire keeping perspective

THEY should have been on the road to Dorrigo, but the bushfire emergency has led to a charity ride making an unexpected stopover.

As part of the Camp Quality 1000Ks 4 Kids charity ride, 63 riders were stopped in their tracks as the Bees Nest fire north of Ebor cut off access to the Armidale road and forced the group to stay overnight in Grafton.

Ride director Michael "Fairy King” Phillips said the group had been excited to take on the challenging terrain but were keeping positive in what was obviously a tough time for people on the land.

"We were going to head from here down to Dorrigo and then from Dorrigo up over the mountain to Guyra,” he said.

"We are disappointed but there are people losing their homes. It's a challenge but we have been monitoring the situation for a while.”

The charity ride started in the Gold Coast and was due to finish in Newcastle on the September 15 and Mr Phillips said the group were now looking at getting a bus around the fire and negotiating with police to ride on a new route.

Having already raised over $329,000 of their $350,000 target, the ride was raising fund for children impacted by cancer and were also visiting schools with an informative puppet show to help start a conversation with kids about dealing with cancer.

Northern NSW Manager for Camp Quality, Michelle Youngberry said the group was made up of an diverse bunch and intended to "roll with the punches” in the way the people they were riding for might.

"You will often hear us talk about the fact that no matter how sore or tired we are this pales in significance to the world of child and their family going through a cancer journey,” she said.

"It is the ordinary person doing something extraordinary. Some here are cyclists, but there are some who literally went out last November and bought a bike.”