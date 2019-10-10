Charities handed thousands thanks to Running Festival

VILLAGE Sports, organisers of the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival, together with the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour have announced they've distributed $20,000 from the proceeds of the 2019 event to local charities and community groups.

The event has now raised more than $200,000 since it began in 2011, with all of that money distributed locally.

At a sponsor's function earlier this week, cheques were presented to local charities and very worthy recipients, Early Connections, Life Education, Coffs Coast Autism, Camp Quality and Prosper Coffs Harbour.

The funds will be a huge benefit to these charities and enable them to purchase much-needed play equipment for children, help deliver health and drug education to classrooms and assist families in their cancer journey.

Early Connections business development manager Stacey Bayliss is very grateful for the funds.

"Last year the donation went towards new furniture and resources for education and therapy for children with a diagnosed disability or developmental delay," she said.

"Support from community organisations such as Village Sports helps make a difference in the services we are able to offer local families."

Other beneficiaries from the event include St John Ambulance, Friends of the Botanic Gardens and Coffs Creek Walkway as well as Rotary Daybreak.

Each of the recipients supports the event by providing volunteers to ensure its smooth operation. They assist with tasks such as managing the water stations, ensuring the track is in good shape and providing first aid on the day.

Event manager Hadley Black was thrilled with the success of the 2019 event which attracted over 1100 competitors and 200 volunteers from the local community.

"Everything ran very smoothly thanks to our huge team of volunteers and the feedback from all involved has been extremely positive," she said.

"We were delighted to welcome back all our sponsors, most of who have been involved with the event since its inception in 2011. We are very excited about the 2020 Running Festival which will make the 10th anniversary of the event."

Next year's event has been set for Sunday, September 13.