WATCH: Charges laid as streaker invades city NRL match

WARNING: Nudity below.

A BUMPER crowd watched on as a streaker tore across the field at last night's Broncos and Titans NRL trial match.

Fans packed Clive Berghofer Stadium to watch the Gold Coast Titans take on The Brisbane Broncos, but they were in for something they did not expect during the second half of the game.

A streaker on the field at the Brisbane Broncos v Gold Coast Titans NRL pre-season trial at Clive Berghofer Stadium. Kevin Farmer

"He taunted the guards chasing him before diving back into the crowd and landing really hard on top of a group of children," an onlooker described.

While the streaker may have thought it was a good idea at the time, he has now been charged by police who promptly escorted him from the stadium.

A 20-year-old Mt Kynoch man was charged with one count each of entering onto a playing field and wilful exposure to offend or embarrass.

He will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on March 12.

Despite the interruption, the Broncos defeated the Titans 38 to 10.