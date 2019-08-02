Menu
Crime

Charges laid over stabbing death

by Jack Lawrie
2nd Aug 2019 8:42 AM
UPDATE: Police have arrested and charged a 35-year-old Portland Rd man with murder in a Cape York community.

It was alleged at 8.30am yesterday, the man joined a 60-year-old man and 65-year-old woman at their camp site when a fight started.

Police will allege the younger man then stabbed the 60-year-old man in the neck, before stabbing the 65-year-old woman in her lower arm.

Officers responded and a man was taken into custody yesterday afternoon.

The man will appear via video link in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

EARLIER: A MAN was allegedly stabbed to death at a small Cape community today, with Cairns police called up north to investigate.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a fight broke out between two men in a house at a small community north of Lockhart at 11am today.

During the fight, one of the man was allegedly stabbed in the chest and fled the scene.

He collapsed on the side of the road near the house, and was later found dead.

Cairns police were flown to the community today at 1.30pm with the dog squad.

The alleged offender has not been located.

