Two men were allegedly stabbed in the neck in Sydney’s west on Monday. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
Crime

Charges laid over horror ‘double stabbing’

by Erin Lyons
25th Aug 2020 7:15 AM

A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder following an alleged horror double stabbing in Sydney's west on Monday.

One of the men died and the other is in a critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to Bertha St, Merrylands, just after midnight on Monday following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

A man will front court today, charged with murder and attempted murder. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
Just 20 minutes later authorities received an identical report, that another man had been stabbed in the neck at Uren Pl nearby.

The two men, aged 49 and 40, were was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition where the younger man later died.

Two crime scenes were established, and Polair and the Dog Unit were called in to help search for the alleged attacker.

The 26-year-old man was arrested on Bird Ave, Guildford. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
A 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later on Bird Ave, Guildford.

He was taken to Granville police station and charged with murder and attempted murder.

He will front Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday.

Police said the three men are known to each other.

Inquiries continue.

More to come

It is alleged two men were stabbed 20 minutes apart. One of them died. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
He will front Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
