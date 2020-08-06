Menu
News

Charges laid over fatal crash on North Coast

Jessica Lamb
by
6th Aug 2020 7:31 AM
A MAN remains in hospital under police guard after being charged over a crash that killed a man in the Tweed.  

About 11.30pm on Tuesday, a 30-year-old man was driving a Mazda 3 north on the Pacific Hwy, near Kennedy Dr in Tweed Heads, when he allegedly crashed the car into the back of a Kia hatchback.  

Police will allege that the driver was travelling more than 170km/h in a sign posted 100km/h zone at the time of the crash.  

The driver of the Kia, a 47-year-old man, died at the scene.  

<<READ MORE: One man killed, two arrested after Pacific Highway crash>>

The driver of the Mazda and his passenger, a 19-year-old man, allegedly left the crash site prior to the arrival of emergency services.  

A short time later, police found the pair on nearby Kennedy Dr and arrested the men.  

The driver was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station before being transferred to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and mandatory testing.  

The passenger was taken to Gold Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Following inquiries from the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit, about 3pm on Wednesday, the Mazda driver was charged at Tweed Heads Hospital with a number of offences, including:  

• Aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death - speed 45 over limit  

• Dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous  

• Fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death  

• Licence expired 2 years or more before - first offence  

• Class A motor vehicle exceed speed > 45 km/h  

• Negligent driving (occasioning death)  

A bedside court hearing will take place sometime today at the Tweed Heads Hospital.  

Police say inquiries continue.

crash fatal crash twdcourt twdcrash twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

