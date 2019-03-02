Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman who stopped coal trains for 19 hours after protesting up a tree near Collinsville, has been charged by police.
A woman who stopped coal trains for 19 hours after protesting up a tree near Collinsville, has been charged by police. Lee Constable
Business

Charges laid for tree protester who stopped coal trains

Georgia Simpson
by
2nd Mar 2019 10:47 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM

A CANBERRA woman has been charged with a series of offences after her protest halted trains to Abbot Point for 19 hours yesterday.

It is alleged the 27-year-old woman climbed a tree over the Newlands railway line, 20 minutes outside of Collinsville about 3pm on Thursday.

Police were called to the scene at 4.45pm Thursday, where they found the woman 15m up the tree, and attached to the train track with a security rope.

Specialist police officers were called to the scene about midday on Friday, and she was lowered to the ground, then taken into custody.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson said the woman had three separate charges laid against her.

"She was taken into custody yesterday at midday, and she's been charged with obstruct a railway, disobey direction and obstruct police," the spokesperson said.

The woman was granted bail and given notice to appear in the Bowen magistrates court on April 2.

abbot point censorship charges editors picks free speech protest protestor
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    premium_icon South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    Crime Charges include dangerous driving occasioning death for Newton Boyd crash that killed one of four men on board

    Joining forces and 'manning up' to fight depression

    premium_icon Joining forces and 'manning up' to fight depression

    News "You can be rich or poor, black or white, but you just feel broken.”

    Coffs Bypass committee has a new chair

    premium_icon Coffs Bypass committee has a new chair

    News Respected public servant to assume the chairman role

    Revealed: The whopping profit Coffs Harbour pokies make

    premium_icon Revealed: The whopping profit Coffs Harbour pokies make

    Politics Pokies making thousands in profit every hour