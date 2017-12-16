Menu
Charges laid after highway fatal

Caitlan Charles
by

A man has been charged following investigations into a fatal crash near Grafton in August.

Emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway, Cowper, about 30 kms north of Grafton, just before 8am on Saturday, August 26, following reports of a crash.

A Holden Colorado utility and a Ford Falcon utility crashed head on.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford, a 44-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver of the Holden, a 19-year-old man, and a 19-year-old female passenger were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Following investigations by police from the Far North Coast Crash Investigation Unit, the 19-year-old man was served a Future Court Attendance Notice yesterday.

He will face Grafton Local Court on Monday, February 26 charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, negligent driving (occasioning death), and negligent driving (no death or grievous bodily harm).

Grafton Daily Examiner
