Charges dismissed after fight with bouncer outside pub

CHARGES DISMISSED: Joshua Little had his charges dismissed in Coffs Harbour Local Court following a fight with a bouncer outside a pub.

JOSHUA Michael Little, 19, has had his assault charge dismissed following a fight with a bouncer outside a pub.

The scuffle, which was filmed and went viral on social media, broke out between Mr Little and bouncer Nathan Angwin outside the Coffs Hotel on March 17-18.

Footage showed Mr Angwin and Mr Little exchanging blows.

In a police statement tendered to the court, investigating police spoke with the manager of the hotel and obtained CCTV footage of the incident.

Police said the footage showed Mr Little, who was banned from the pub, was twice removed and had to be stopped from re-entering a third time by security.

Police said Mr Little leant towards another bouncer when he was asked to leave the vicinity shortly after midnight on March 18.

In the statement, Mr Angwin was said to have spoken with the accused and used "his right open palm to push" him away from the other bouncer when outside the pub.

Police stated Mr Angwin then pushed Mr Little with "two open hands" and "used his left fist and punched the jaw" of Mr Little when he "quickly" moved towards the bouncer.

More punches were said to have been thrown by Mr Angwin and Mr Little, and as a result the bouncer's lip swelled.

Mr Little pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, excluded person re-enter premises and excluded person remain in vicinity of licensed premises.

Magistrate Linden dismissed all of Mr Little's charges under section 10.