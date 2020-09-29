Menu
A woman accussed of abducting a five-year-old has had her charges discontinued.
Charges against woman accused of abducting child dropped

29th Sep 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:24 PM
A WOMAN accused of abducting a five-year-old Biloela girl in 2019 has had her charges discontinued in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Saige Louise Brierly, 25 was charged with abducting a child under 16, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving while unregistered and holder of a class C learner licence failure to comply with requirements.

Appearing on behalf of defence lawyer Rio Ramos, defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Ms Brierly had been assessed to be of "unsound mind."

Magistrate Ross Woodford formally discontinued the charges under the mental health act.

