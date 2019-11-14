Charges against man accused of fatal crash may be changed

Mitchell Grimston (middle) was surrounded by family members when he was released on bail after facing charges of manslaughter at Lismore Local Court in May, 2019.

Mitchell Grimston (middle) was surrounded by family members when he was released on bail after facing charges of manslaughter at Lismore Local Court in May, 2019. Aisling Brennan

THE case against a Casino man accused of causing a fatal car crash on New Years Day has been delayed by expected amendments to charges against him.

Mitchell Geofrey Grimston, 21, faced Lismore Local Court on Wednesday supported by members of his family.

Mr Grimston, who was driving a vehicle involved in a fatal accident on January 1, 2019 in Casino, was charged with the manslaughter of his front-seat passenger Jayden Hogan.

Mr Hogan, 24, died at the scene after he was trapped in the burning vehicle.

Police will allege Mr Grimston's car was travelling east on Sextonville Rd near Casino about 2.45am, left the road and struck an electrical supply box near Lakeside Drive.

The car rolled and Mr Hogan became trapped as the vehicle caught fire.

Mr Grimston is facing charges of manslaughter, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning death while driving under the influence, aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death while speeding by more than 45km/h, causing bodily harm by misconduct, negligent driving occasioning death, negligent driving, high range drink-driving, speeding by more than 45km/h and failing to provide particulars to police.

The court heard the Department of Public Prosecutions was planning on amending the charge certification.

Mr Grimston's solicitor Peter Comerford also indicated his client wished to seek a bail variation to allow him to reside at his mother's home every Monday night, following the separation of his parents.

Mr Comerford also requested his client's curfew be extended by one hour from 8pm to 9pm.

Magistrate Peter Feather granted the bail conditions and extended Mr Grimston's curfew from 9pm to 5am.

The matter has been adjourned to November 27 to allow for the amendments to be finalised before the charges certification to be read.